Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal, Tag Match Set For Next Week’s WWE Smackdown
The 2023 Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal will take place on next week’s episode of Smackdown before WrestleMania 39 kicks off the next day. It was announced on tonight’s show that the battle royal will return on next week’s show with several names including LA Knight, Bobby Lashley, Karrion Kross, Bronson Reed, Xavier Woods, Johnny Gargano, Dolph Ziggler, Baron Corbin, Madcap Moss, Elias, the Brawling Brutes, Dexter Lumis, Hit Row and more revealed in the graphic.
Also announced for next week is a tag team match with Drew McIntyre & Sheamus taking on Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci, and the previously noted face-face between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes. The show will air on FOX on Friday night as normal.
André the Giant Memorial Battle Royal returns next week on #SmackDown! pic.twitter.com/nyqp89rQ7J
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) March 25, 2023
