T-Mart Promotions’ To Pay Tribute To Andre the Giant At The Gathering II

T-Mart Promotions has announced a special session for its The Gathering II event next month in Charlotte, North Carolina. Jackie McAuley, one of Andre the Giant’s close friends, will be in attendance to share stories and Andre memorabilia for fans in attendance.

The Gathering update.

July 22nd – 25th

Charlotte North Carolina

Hilton University Place

For us fans we always want to know what our favorite wrestling superstars are like and we want to take pictures , get Autographs and hear stories from our childhood legends but Unfortunately some are taken away from us way to soon..

In 2019 at The Gathering it was great to have Barbara Goodish on hand to tell stories on what Bruiser Brody was like as most of us never had the opportunity to meet the Legendary Brody.

This year at The Gathering I offered a invite to one of the Greatest of all time Andre the Giant very close friends Jackie McAuley..

If anyone has watched the recently A & E WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures and the HBO documentary on Andre the Giant you will know who Jackie is and what type of relationship she had with Andre.

Jackie will be with us on Friday in the Vendor Room and you will have your chance to talk and hear stories of without a doubt one of the Greatest of all time.

Jackie will also be bringing some Andre memorabilia that fans can look it and talk about.

One of the items she will have is Andre’ s cowboy boots.

On Friday night at Night to Remember us as fans get our moment to Remember the one and only Andre the Giant.

His good friend Jackie will be on hand to accept this honor..

Join us in Charlotte for The Gathering

