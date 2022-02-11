Cazer’s NJPW on AXS TV Review 2.10.22  

IWGP Heavyweight Championship

Jay White vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi (c)

We have Kevin Kelly and Don Callis on commentary this week. I liked Jim Ross and Josh Barnett but Callis and Kelly are likely my favorite NJPW english speaking duo. This is the perfect match for this week as Jay White has just joined AEW. Well I guess that may not make it perfect for NJPW but I’m still pumped for it. Commentary is explaining to us that Jay has defeated a number of former IWGP champions this year and now is his chance to dethrone the current champion. Tanahashi holds NJPW records for number of reigns and overall time as champion.

Jay refuses to lock up early and says he’s playing at his own time. Tanahashi seems to be mocking Jay early not taking him too seriously. Finally Tanahashi locks in a headlock and his demeanor has changed a bit after Jay shows some resiliency. Jay fights back but Tanahashi still has maintained control for a majority of this match so far. Jay is not exactly small but it’s interesting to see how much he’s grown since this match. Jay tries to crotch Tanahashi in the corner but Jay plays to the crowd and gets pulled face first into the ring post. Both men outside and Tanahashi reverses an Irish whip sending Jay into the barricade. Gedo gets involved and Tanahashi gets distracted long enough for Jay White to catch him from behind and toss Tanahashi out of the ring. Tanahashi sells the knee and his history of knee issues along with his ability to sell always make his knees a great ligament to attack during a match. Jay uses the railing and the edge of the ring to suck the energy out of the New Japan ACE. Jay’s beginning to really gain control here sending Tanahashi’s knee into the ring apron getting a nice little boo from the crowd. Jay talks trash to Tanahashi as they stand face to face before dropping him with a chopblock to the knee sending us to commercial. Tanahashi maintained control for the first half of this but at the end Jay really began to target the knee which is starting to give him the upper hand.

Back from break and Jay hits the uppercut forearm in the corner with a suplex in the corner following right after. Jay wraps the leg of Tanahashi around the ring post. Jay argues with the ref about his actions and says he’s not using weapons after wrapping Tanahashi’s knee around the ring post again. Jay carries Tanahashi to the other side of the ring and drops him knee first off the table. Jay’s heel work here is really good especially considering how early this was for him in his big singles run. I recall being a big fan of Jay at this time but always felt he was getting a lot early. Tanahashi limps his way into the ring before willing himself to his feet. Jay goes right back to the knee and this is classic Tanahashi. Tanahashi shows some fight still despite the knee and is managing to regain control of the match. Tanahashi with a somersault senton and covers for a two count. Jay hit a nice flatliner that came out of nowhere, I don’t watch enough Jay to know if he uses the move like this a lot but I hope so it looked smooth here. Jay locks Tanahashi up in the ropes and lays into him with some uppercuts and strikes. Jay with another uppercut forearm in the ropes sending us to break. Jay is continuing to build some momentum and Tanahashi is showing weakness. The crowd is still willing Tanahashi to some solid moments of offense but it’s not much help for the injured knee. Jay can get knocked down but at the end of the day he goes right back to the knee and regains control.

Jay is jawing with the referee as we return and this is just enough time for Tanahashi to grab Jay’s leg and hit him with a dragonscrew into the ropes. Jay on the outside and Tanahashi goes up top, Tanahashi with a high fly flow to the outside and just like that the momentum has shifted entirely. This move dropped Jay but Tanahashi’s knee took a bunch of damage here too. Again the crowd continues to will Tanahashi along with the ‘Go Ace’ chants. I certainly miss these New Japan crowds. Jay grabs a chair as Gedo has the ref distracted but their plan is foiled. Jay goes for blade runner but Tanahashi fights out. I don’t love the set up for blade runner but I think i’m in the minority. Tanahashi with a trio of twist and shouts. Callis reminds us that Tanahashi has had a number of comebacks over time and they’ve always been saying the same stuff. He’s not wrong and it really feels like Tanahashi could take the win here after looking pretty helpless before the last break. Tanahashi with another dragonscrew and he makes that look really devastating. Tanahashi goes for a lariat but Jay with the Omega esque collapse to his knees to dodge. Tanahashi with a bridging suplex to cover Jay but he kicks out just in time. Tanahashi on the apron but Gedo tries to distract him. He eats an elbow for his effort. Tanahashi with a high fly flow to Jay’s back, back to the top and he goes for a second but Jay moves out of the way! “High Fly OH NO” – Kevin Kelly. Tanahashi’s potentially blown out his knee and we go to commercial.

The crowd is willing Tanahashi to his feet but Jay with a shot to the knee and lays in some dragonscrews of his own before locking in an inverted figure four. Kevin Kelly reminds us this move has submitted Tanahashi once already, and Tanahashi’s knees are wrecked. The crowd is giving Tanahashi’ all they’ve got. I miss crowds like this in New Japan I haven’t seen a large loud crowd since covid. This is so hype. Tanahashi fights to the ropes! Jay refuses to let go and takes the entirety of the five count to maintain pressure and piss off the crowd. Tanahashi is no longer the cocky confident warrior we saw toying with Jay early in the match. Jay no longer looks like a small out of place superstar and is really beginning to look like the next IWGP champion. Jay lifts Tanahashi to his feet and gives him a snapsuplex as Tanahashi tries to hammer in some elbows on the way down. Jay lifts Tanahashi up and drops him with a DV-DDT death valley ddt according to Kevin Kelly. Jay hits the kiwi crusher on Tanahashi and he nearly wins the title with his former move. Tanahashi with a very weak kick out and Jay is really looking like the favorite here. Jay lifts Tanahashi up for the blade runner but Tanahashi fights out. Jay drops Tanahashi on his head, Jay looks for the blade runner again but Tanahashi counters it into a roll up. Kevin Kelly is awesome with the history here reminding us every step of their history throughout the match. Both men to their feet and Tanahashi lays into Jay with some stiff slaps before attacking Jay’s knees. Tanahashi locks in a cloverleaf but Jay is pretty close to the ropes, he can’t reach the ropes and Tanahashi really leans back on Jay’s back. Jay finally gets to the ropes and forces a break. Tanahashi returning the favor and refuses to let go pulling Jay away from the ropes. Jay reverses out but Tanahashi steps over into a styles clash on Jay. Both men are down but Tanahashi is first to his feet he lifts Jay up slowly. Jay fights out of a dragonsuplex but goes for a blade runner, Tanahashi reverses it again this time dropping Jay with a sling blade. Jay runs into a second sling blade OH MAN. Tanahashi covers for two but Jay barely kicks out. Tanahashi with a dragon suplex and again Jay barely kicks out. Gedo is hyped on the outside and so am I what a match. Jay gets to his feet. Tanahashi jumps for high fly flow but Jay catches him in mid air. Jay hits Blade Runner and covers Tanahashi for the victory in 40:08.

Rating: ****1/2

Review: This match has some varying reviews on the web and I can see why but I had a freakin blast. I’m not sure if the commercials helped this week but they certainly didn’t hurt like has been the case at times with these longer matches. It felt like a real coming of age match for Jay White as the match started I noted how out of place he kind of felt at this time and despite liking him wondering if he was meant for the big spot in NJPW. In this spot he delivered a great match. For some this match was a bit too long but I felt the suspense building and have started to look at these long match episodes as round by round like MMA. It’s not how it’s presented but I enjoy looking at the matches this way. Tanahashi starts off with control early but then they went back and forth with Jay really getting a lot of momentum as he continued to attack the knee. They finished it strong as Tanahashi kept reversing the Blade Runner but Jay caught it out of nowhere. That was a tough spot and I wonder if they practiced it at all or just hoped for the best. They had solid execution and it was an awesome way to change the title. Jay is now the new champion and won it by beating the ACE of NJPW doesn’t get much bigger than that.

Post match: Jay grabs the mic as the young boys assist Tanahashi to the back. Jay discusses his history in Osaka and reminds them that he said this was his home but he was wrong. He says none of them think he deserves the IWGP championship, none of them thought he could beat Kenny, Tanahashi or Okada and he beat them all. He says the icing on the cake is he just beat Tanahashi again, he is the champion in spit of all of them. Jay says having the title is his way of spitting in their face. He says he is the real IWGP heavyweight champion to a pretty decent pop. Jay says he doesn’t do this for them he does it for himself, Gedo and the Bullet Club. Jay says it’s the new beginning and welcomes everyone to his new era before dropping the mic. Kevin Kelly tells us the cutthroat era has now begun and Jay poses to close out the show.