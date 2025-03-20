Andrew Schulz Wants Payback Against Logan Paul

– During a recent interview with Theo Von’s This Past Weekend, comedian Andrew Schulz discussed his recent encounter with Logan Paul on WWE Raw. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Andrew Schulz on his encounter with Logan Paul: “That was so cool. I didn’t even know it was going to happen. I didn’t know anything was going to happen. I’m there hanging out and Logan is trying to get me to lie in front of my people at Madison Square Garden.”

On wanting justice from Logan Paul: “I need justice, bro. I need justice. You can’t come do that shit to me in Madison Square Garden. My home, and talk crazy to me. I need my get back.”

Schulz was attacked by Logan Paul on last week’s edition of WWE Raw. AJ Styles later came out to intervene.