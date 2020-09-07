Andrew Yang Explains Why WWE’s Misclassification Of Their Wrestlers Is Ridiculous

As we previously reported, former Presidential candidate Andrew Yang took issue with WWE’s new edict about third party platforms, said that WWE’s misclassification of their wrestlers as ‘independent contractors’ is ‘ridiculous.’ He appeared on CNN and explained his statement.

He said: “I’ll do whatever Joe [Biden] and Kamala [Harris] want me to do to help us get to the next age of our country’s history. I think the post you’re talking about was my categorizing the misclassification of professional wrestlers as independent contractors, which is completely ridiculous given that the WWE controls their name and likeness for years and controls their activities in many ways. But, anything that Joe and Kamala have for me that they think would move the country forward, I’d love to help.

We have to try to get people the benefits that were associated with full-time jobs in different ways. Because we can’t pretend that it’s going to be like the 70s or 80s where you get the job and you’re at the same company for years and years. So certainly, you want to make it easier for workers to organize and bargain for better benefits, but if you could have means of having workers have means that move with them when things change for them, in terms of their employment, I think that would be something to make progress on, because we’re way behind the curve on people getting benefits that you expect for the job when they have temporary or gig jobs.“