Andrew Yang Claims WWE Talent Being Forced To Sign New Contracts That Include Twitch Obligations

As previously reported, the WWE third-party policy for its talent isn’t exactly a big hit backstage. Well, according to former Presidential candidate Andrew Yang, who has been outspoken about WWE’s new policy, there may be a good reason for the frustrations.

Yang stated on Twitter that he has heard from talent within the company that wrestlers are being forced to sign new contracts that include Twitch obligations. He notes that rather than Twitch being an optional platform for talent to use on their own time, it’ll now essentially become a work duty that requires talent to stream or face penalties for not doing so.

“Hearing from talent that WWE is forcing performers to sign new contracts that include twitch. Streaming on twitch will become a work obligation and if talent doesn’t stream they will forego earnings, be suspended or face penalties. Doesn’t sound like independent contractors,” Yang wrote.

WWE is reportedly set to take control of the Twitch accounts in four weeks, with the company owning the accounts while giving a percentage of the revenue to the talents.