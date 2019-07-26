Andy Dalton And Caleb Konley Talk Pro Wrestling Revolver Match

– Andy Dalton and Caleb Konley recently spoke to Wrestling Inc about their Pro Wrestling Revolver match where fans bring weapons. Highlights are below.

Dalton’s Thoughts On The Match: “I think it will be more violent than anything we’ve done before. It will be unique because fans will have a list of weapons they can get through the App and contribute to the match. It’s almost like a real-life video game. I’m not too keen on barbed wire. I know it’s going to sound silly, but I don’t mind light tubes, but I do not like barbed wire. One of the weapons on the list I suggested and they were kind of like were taken aback by. But me being an old school wrestling fan, I suggested a plastic bag straight out of Terry Funk and Ric Flair. So I think it will make for a different kind of match to say the least.”

Konley’s Thoughts On The Match: “Anyone can be seen by anybody at any time. It opens a lot of doors. Revolver, it’s this local indie company in Iowa. At one time whatever promotion in Texas will be seen in Texas and North Carolina will be seen in North Carolina. Now there is a time where on my social media timelines has people from Japan or UK are watching. Then all of a sudden what was a small indie company is now a national brand I don’t want to land on Legos. I’ve done thumbtacks and barbed wire and that sucks, but also I have many a times woken up in the middle of the night and stepped on a Lego. And it’s the s—s.”

Dalton On The Feud: “It has been a learning experience. What’s cool about it and I’m not sure if the people of Revolver are aware of it but my first match there was actually against Caleb. So it digs a little deeper It has been a pleasure working with him. I’ve learned quite a bit, so I’m excited to see what we can do for this ‘blow-off.’ To me personally, this is my 16th active year. I like being my own boss and pick where i go or do, but I think maybe if one of the bigger companies presented an opportunity for me while I was able to be on a bigger stage or platform, I wouldn’t be opposed to it. I’ve been on Ring of Honor television, I’ve been to Japan for Pro Wrestling Noah. I feel like I’ve had a couple of opportunities, but I feel like I want that one big one to help set me apart and create a platform as well.”