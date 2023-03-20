Andy Kaufman To Be Inducted Into WWE Hall of Fame

Variety reports that legendary comedian Andy Kaufman is set to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2023. Kaufman joins Rey Mysterio and The Great Muta on the list of inductees.

Kaufman’s time with wrestling is infamous, as he declared himself the ‘Inter-Gender Wrestling Champion of the World.’ He offered money to any woman who could pin him, which eventually led to a feud with Jerry Lawler as part of the CWA (Continental Wrestling Association) in Memphis. The feud included an appearance on Late Night with David Letterman in 1982, where Lawler slapped Kaufman on-air and knocked him out of his seat.

Outside of wrestling, Kaufman was known for his work on the TV sitcom Taxi, as well as Saturday Night Live and Fridays.

The Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony happens on March 31 in Los Angeles.