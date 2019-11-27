wrestling / News
Andy Kaufman’s My Breakfast With Blassie Screening in New York Next Month
– Andy Kaufman’s cult classic My Breakfast With Blassie featuring the one and only Freddie Blassie is having a rare screening in New York next month. The Museum of the Moving Image in Queens has scheduled a screening of the film for December 14th at 5 PM ET as part of a live event titled I Trusted You: Andy Kaufman on the Edge of Performance.
The event is described as follows:
Andy Kaufman (1949–1984) claimed never to have told a joke. A performer working in the field of popular entertainment (on Taxi, Saturday Night Live, and more), he confounded audience expectations and challenged the traditional role of the comic. “I Trusted You: Andy Kaufman on the Edge of Performance” features famous and rarely seen clips of Kaufman’s comedy, his interventions on live television, the cult classic film My Breakfast with Blassie (1983), and will include members of Kaufman’s immediate family speaking about his work from a personal perspective. This happening will also present live performances conceived by Andy Kaufman that few have ever seen. They will arise within public gallery spaces as well as in the Redstone Theater; true to Kaufman’s spirit, the lines between intended and unintended, spontaneous and planned, will not always be clear.
Organized by guest curator Brian Hubble
Special thanks to Sonia Epstein, Associate Curator of Science and Film, for her input.
Performances by: Eric Ashcraft, Margot Bird, Aron Chilwech, Andy Cross, Ala Dehghan, Yasi Ghanbari, Eliot Greenwald, Sara Mejia Kriendler, Rachel Libeskind, Nora Maité Nieves, Kendra Jayne Patrick, James Powers, Sophia Rauch, Harry Terjanian, Julio Williams
More Trending Stories
- Kenny Omega on Fans Taking Sides in the AEW vs. NXT ‘War,’ Ratings Battle, Says NXT and Impact Are Putting On Good Shows
- CazXL Discusses Why He Was Released from WWE, Going Off Script During Segment That Led to Vince McMahon Being Furious
- Matt Hardy Reveals How He Explained the Broken Universe to Vince McMahon
- Eric Bischoff on the Montreal Screwjob Leading to Rick Rude’s WCW Return, Rude Wanting Him To Pay Lloyds of London So He Could Wrestle Again