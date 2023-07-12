Andy Roberts On Working Bloodline Brawl Segment Last Month At WWE Smackdown

Independent talent Andy Roberts was a security member for the Bloodline’s brawl at the final Smackdown before Money in the Bank, and he recently discussed the experience. Roberts, who is a regular for ICW, appeared on Mark Andrews’ My Love Letter to Wrestling and discussed being part of the security team for the segment that closed the show. You can see some highlights below, courtesy of Fightful:

On working as the security team for the segment: “Everybody works the indies with the intention to wrestle for the biggest companies in the world. To get an email to be invited to come down o do something like that is unbelievable. I was happy to just come and whatever happens, happened. I just wanted to enjoy the experience. With WWE, you have to be cleared to wrestle and things with doctors. We had to do all the paperwork side of things and see the doctors. Then it’s just, ‘Go chill in the extras room for now.’ William Regal had some time to spare, so he took us aside to chat and answer questions for a couple of hours, which is great. It passes the time and he has so much he wants to pass on. He wants to see British wrestlers do well. We sat with him doing that for a bit. Michael Hayes came over and said, ‘go into the props van and get some security t-shirts.'”

On seeing the production meeting: “Everybody started to quietly walk to the front of the queue because it was like, ‘if there are only three t-shirts, I will fight people.’ Then we just got asked to wait until they called us forward to go into the production meeting. For me, it was really interesting to see how they plan it and see how similar it is to if we were at an office town hall in front of 100 people if we were planning a segment. It’s exactly the same.”

On the segment itself: “Everything was going through my head, but I had to say to myself, ‘Just enjoy it.’ I know that I can sell, not only as a wrestler, but in whatever way they need me to. In that environment, they need me to be a security guard. I’m not going to sell like a wrestler, I’m going to sell like it’s the first time I’ve ever been kicked in the face by a 240-pound Samoan.”