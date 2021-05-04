wrestling / News
WWE News: Angel Garza Beats Drew Gulak On Raw, Damien Priest vs. John Morrison Highlight
May 3, 2021 | Posted by
– Angel Garza said he was going to shove his rose somewhere uncomfortable on Drew Gulak on Raw, and that’s what he did. (No, not the back of a Volkswagen.) Garza threatened revenge on Gulak after the latter mocked his rose-bearing antics on Raw, promising to beat Gulak and shove the rose up his ass. In the ring, that’s exactly what happened Garza beat Gulak and then shoved the rose down his tights before kicking him in the butt as you can see below:
– WWE also posted the following clip of Damien Priest getting a win against John Morrison on Raw:
More Trending Stories
- Note On Impact Planning Title Change At Recent Tapings
- Chris Jericho Thinks Vince McMahon May Have Second-Guessed Working With AEW After Dynamite Had Huge Rating Following Broken Skull Sessions
- Maria Kanellis Questions Stephanie McMahon’s Dedication To Advancing Opportunities For Women
- Molly Holly Recalls Meeting With Vince McMahon To Ask For WWE Release, Barely Talking To Vince During WWE Run