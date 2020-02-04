wrestling / News
Angel Garza Debuts on Raw, Attacks Humberto Carrillo and Rey Mysterio
Angel Garza has made his Raw debut, attacking both Humberto Carrillo and Rey Mysterio. Garza came out with Zelina Vega on tonight’s episode, confronting Carrillo and saying he’s a disgrace to her family and to Latinos. Vega slapped Carrillo and then Garza attacked. He pulled Carrillo out of the ring and prepared to put him into the concrete at ringside before Mysterio made the save. Mysterio then took a Hammerlock DDT to the concrete floor from Garza.
You can see pics and video of the segment below:
"YOU answer to ME!" – @AngelGarzaWWE to @humberto_wwe #RAW @Zelina_VegaWWE pic.twitter.com/feYnFnMUts
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) February 4, 2020
Don't mess with @Zelina_VegaWWE. #RAW pic.twitter.com/aLdtiYLmLc
— WWE (@WWE) February 4, 2020
Seeking retribution for last week’s attack on @AndradeCienWWE, @Zelina_VegaWWE surprises @humberto_wwe with a f̶a̶m̶i̶l̶i̶a̶r̶ familial face… @AngelGarzaWwe! #RAW pic.twitter.com/Li5WHne7E1
— WWE (@WWE) February 4, 2020
YOU WANT A FIGHT?!@reymysterio has come to the aid of @humberto_wwe… Is he about to square off against @AngelGarzaWwe on #RAW? pic.twitter.com/cJRJCt5aWx
— WWE (@WWE) February 4, 2020
.@AngelGarzaWwe, meet @reymysterio. #RAW pic.twitter.com/lP0gWxx2qU
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) February 4, 2020
Hitting @reymysterio with the knee full force?
Not bad for a #RAW debut, @AngelGarzaWwe. pic.twitter.com/oNUCtI8qWA
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) February 4, 2020
This one just came to a SCREECHING halt…
And @AngelGarzaWwe actually looks happy about it. #RAW pic.twitter.com/IaiZwh1kKU
— WWE (@WWE) February 4, 2020
