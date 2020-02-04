wrestling / News

Angel Garza Debuts on Raw, Attacks Humberto Carrillo and Rey Mysterio

February 3, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Angel Garza Raw

Angel Garza has made his Raw debut, attacking both Humberto Carrillo and Rey Mysterio. Garza came out with Zelina Vega on tonight’s episode, confronting Carrillo and saying he’s a disgrace to her family and to Latinos. Vega slapped Carrillo and then Garza attacked. He pulled Carrillo out of the ring and prepared to put him into the concrete at ringside before Mysterio made the save. Mysterio then took a Hammerlock DDT to the concrete floor from Garza.

You can see pics and video of the segment below:

