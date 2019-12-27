– Angel Garza recently spoke to Super Luchas about his proposal following his NXT Cruiserweight Title. Highlights are below.

On Asking Triple H For Time After The Match: “Two days before my match, I was driving and saw a jewelry store and stopped by. I entered to see and I bought the ring; I brought it with me when I arrived that Wednesday at Full Sail, I ran into Triple H in the locker room and said: ‘I know it will be a very difficult match, and whether I win or lose, would you let me do something?’ He asked me what I had in mind and I told him that I wanted to give my girlfriend the ring. He replied: ‘Perfect, you have given me results and I want you to be happy, to be happy with the company. You will have your microphone, you will have your time, we will turn on the lights and all the stage is completely yours’.”

On The Proposal: “And it was something very surprising, it was something that nobody expected. None of my coworkers knew, nobody knew absolutely nothing besides Triple H. They all got the surprise and it was a very emotional moment. Believe me that the words I said came from my heart, when I say that there are four things that are my whole life: Wrestling, the entire WWE Universe that has supported me to date, my family, and then my girlfriend, now my future wife. It was something that came out unexpectedly, but I have always said that the best things in life are not planned, they just feel and are done, and if you can do it that way, you will have many satisfactions in your life.”