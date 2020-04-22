WWE News: Angel Garza Fires Off at Fans Who Think Wrestling Is Fake, Stock Edges Down

– Angel Garza has a message for hose fans who believe that wrestling is “fake.” Garza posted to Twitter with a picture in which he’s sporting a cut on his head, writing, “For those fans who keep thinking that wrestling is fake 🤫 shut your mouth! When you have passion and love for this sport, you give your life in the ring. Enjoy THIS beautiful sport!”

For those fans who keep thinking that wrestling is fake 🤫 shut your mouth! When you have passion and love for this sport, you give your life in the ring 🤙. Enjoy THIS beautiful sport! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/v2SEKdEF1l — Angel 😇 Garza (@AngelGarzaWwe) April 22, 2020

– WWE’s stock closed at $39.48 on Wednesday, down $0.05 (0.13%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was up 1.99% on the day.