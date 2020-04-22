wrestling / News

WWE News: Angel Garza Fires Off at Fans Who Think Wrestling Is Fake, Stock Edges Down

April 22, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Angel Garza NXT

– Angel Garza has a message for hose fans who believe that wrestling is “fake.” Garza posted to Twitter with a picture in which he’s sporting a cut on his head, writing, “For those fans who keep thinking that wrestling is fake 🤫 shut your mouth! When you have passion and love for this sport, you give your life in the ring. Enjoy THIS beautiful sport!”

– WWE’s stock closed at $39.48 on Wednesday, down $0.05 (0.13%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was up 1.99% on the day.

Angel Garza, WWE

