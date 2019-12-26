Angel Garza & Humberto Carrillo Give Back in Monterrey On Christmas Eve

– WWE stars Angel Garza & Humberto Carrillo spent their Christmas Eve brightening the holiday for families in need in Monterrey, Mexico. The two helped to collect toys on Tuesday night that will be donated to families. You can see posts by the WWE Performance Center and others below:

Prior to spending time with their families, @AngelGarzaWwe and @humberto_wwe helped collect toys that will be donated and distributed during this holiday season. This is the Christmas spirit! #HappyHolidays! pic.twitter.com/M1FXDzMFRi — Performance Center (@WWEPC) December 25, 2019