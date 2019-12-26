wrestling / News

Angel Garza & Humberto Carrillo Give Back in Monterrey On Christmas Eve

December 25, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Angel Garza NXT

– WWE stars Angel Garza & Humberto Carrillo spent their Christmas Eve brightening the holiday for families in need in Monterrey, Mexico. The two helped to collect toys on Tuesday night that will be donated to families. You can see posts by the WWE Performance Center and others below:

