Angel Garza Gets Married, Wedding Pics and Video Shared Online

WWE star Angel Garza is a married man as of this week. Sports TV host Zaide Lozano took to her Instagram account and revealed that the two, who have been dating for a while, got married this week.

Garza proposed to Lozano on the December 11th, 2019 episode of Raw after he won the NXT Cruiserweight Championship. You can see the posts below.

On behalf of 411, congratulations to the happy couple.