wrestling / News
Angel Garza Gets Married, Wedding Pics and Video Shared Online
WWE star Angel Garza is a married man as of this week. Sports TV host Zaide Lozano took to her Instagram account and revealed that the two, who have been dating for a while, got married this week.
Garza proposed to Lozano on the December 11th, 2019 episode of Raw after he won the NXT Cruiserweight Championship. You can see the posts below.
On behalf of 411, congratulations to the happy couple.
View this post on Instagram
El día de ayer fue mi despedida de soltera, les comparto un poco de mi gran sorpresa. Durante días imaginé que mi futuro esposo no podría viajar a la ciudad para estar conmigo, esto debido a diferentes situaciones. Pero no me caben las palabras para explicar lo maravilloso que es. Resulta que realizó el viaje, compro internet para tenerlo durante el vuelo y que jamás sospechara que venía en camino, se llego mi despedida y contrato a un ilusionista , el cual hizo unos trucos increíbles! Al final de esto, me mostró el video de Humberto, en ese momento mi corazón se hizo pedazos, extrañándolo de una manera sin igual, pero al terminar el video, APARECE! Ahí frente a mi, tan guapo como siempre, con mariachi y flores! Tengo dos dias llorando de felicidad y creo que la cuenta continuará…. TE AMO GARZA! Eres más de lo que siempre imagine!
