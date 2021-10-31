Angel Garza on Forming a Tag Team With Humberto Carrillo

– During a recent interview with WWE Espanol, WWE Superstar Angel Garza discussed forming a tag team with Humberto Carrillo. He stated the following (via Fightful, translation via Luis Pulido):

“Excited about this and to try new thing, but this ain’t anything that new as we’ve known each other since we were literal babies, wrestling each other in the room just beating each other up. We’ve waited on this moment since we joined the company, we have put this idea on the table before stating that we can do a lot of good stuff together. They left it in the air because they saw him as a 100% técnico because they said he had a ‘baby face’ and not me. They said that I had the devil tail & horns, so they didn’t pair us together. They paired me with Andrade and we continued until, suddenly, they got the two of us and said ‘You know what? We would like to try this thing as you two as a Tag Team. Do you guys like it?’ And we said that of course we liked it because we’ve been rallying for it for a long time. We have a lot of similarities and we understand each other really well, and I think everything is going wonderfully!”

The video of Angel Garza on WWE Espanol is available below: