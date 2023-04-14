wrestling / News
Angel Garza Responds To Being Called One Of WWE’s ‘Most Wasted Talents’
April 14, 2023
Angel Garza hasn’t done much on WWE TV lately, but he is always ready for the chance to show what he’s got. Garza recently shared a post by a fan on Twitter who called him “One of WWE’s most wasted talents.” He retweeted the post and added:
“Thanks for that … I’ll always stay ready for when the opportunity comes”
Garza was last seen on WWE as part of the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal on the Smackdown before WrestleMania weekend. He has been in a tag team with his cousin Humberto Carrillo since 2021.
Thanks for that … I’ll always stay ready for when the opportunity comes https://t.co/JKBstGDY6W
— Angel Garza (@AngelGarzaWwe) April 14, 2023
