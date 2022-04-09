Angel Garza Says Fans Will Complain ‘No Matter What We Do’

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Angel Garza said that wrestling fans are not going to be happy no matter what happens and said we are now in the ‘criticism era’. The interview was conducted prior to Wrestlemania weekend. Here are highlights:

Angel Garza on living in the criticism era: “I am going to bring this to the table. No matter what we do, they are always going to complain. No matter if we are on the top, ‘oh, they are giving everything to that guy.’ If you are running for the 24/7, ‘oh, they are burying that guy,’ if you are doing a great job, ‘oh they are just trying to push that guy.’ They are always going to come with something, they will never be happy. At this point, we are looking at our careers. Sometimes it’s more than, ‘oh, you’re an ego (egotistical) person, you are just looking for yourself.’ Yeah, because you are just looking for yourself. What if I tell you in your job, go and do that thing, then I start complaining because you do it a certain way. Or, I start criticizing you, like hey, ‘why are you holding that mic that way, grab it another way,’ no matter how you do it, I’m always going to complain. That’s all the fans that we have right now. It’s part of the business to have all of them, but we are living in that era. I call it, ‘the criticism era.’”

Humberto Carrillo on what tag teams he wants to face: “Yeah sure, definitely Legado is one of them. But I think our eyes will be on the tag team, the actual tag team champions, Imperium. That would be good.”

Angel Garza on which brand they’d like to perform on: “As I told you, no matter where, if they put us on Raw, SmackDown, NXT, we are going to go, looking forward and always pushing our ourselves. It doesn’t matter who is in there, we can go and perform there. Right now, I like that they are bringing that little flavor, or spicy show. I like that, I think our characters fit perfectly.”