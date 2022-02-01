wrestling / News
Various News: Angel Garza & Wife Expecting First Child, Ace Austin PPV Set to Debut Tomorrow
Congratulations to Angel Garza and his wife, who are expecting their first child. Garza posted to Twitter and Instagram on Monday to note that he and Zaide Lozano are expecting. You can see the posts below:
– Stonecutter Media announced on Monday (per PWInsider that an Ace Austin-centered PPV is debuting tomorrow. You can see the full announcement below:
ACE AUSTIN: THE ACE OF SPADES! IN FEBRUARY ON PAY-PER-VIEW AND ON DEMAND!
He’s the young stud taking the wrestling world by storm. His winning streaks and championship belts have made him a household name. His moves and his feuds are not to be denied. You’ve seen him on prime time TV and fighting under the biggest banners in wrestling. He is Ace Austin. And now you can see the early fights and championship bouts that rocketed this remarkable warrior into stardom!
Every month you can see a new show focused on the early career of a current wrestling star, and you can order the shows on pay-per-view or on demand. In addition to ACE AUSTIN: THE ACE OF SPADES, be sure to check out SAMI CALLIHAN: THE DEATH MACHINE YEARS, still available on pay-per-view and on demand. Go online to your cable or satellite provider’s website to order on pay-per-view. Or check your on demand guide for available shows.
