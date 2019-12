Angel Garza Wins NXT Cruiserweight Championship, Proposes to Girlfriend (Pics, Video)

– Angel Garza had a momentous night on tonight’s NXT, winning the NXT Cruiserweight Championship and then proposing in the ring. You can see pics and video below of Garza defeating Lio Rush to win the championship, marking his first title reign within WWE.

Garza put an end to Rush’s reign, which was his first with the title and lasted 63 days. He won the title on the October 9th episode of NXT.