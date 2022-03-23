wrestling / News

Angelica Risk Set To Compete At BATTLESLAM: VENDETTA

March 22, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Angelina Risk BATTLESLAM: VENDETTA Image Credit: BATTLESLAM

Next month’s BATTLESLAM: VENDETTA will see Angelica Risk in action. Baron Black announced on Tuesday that Risk, who has been a competitor on AEW Dark, will compete at the April 24th show in Atlanta, Georgia as you can see below.

Previously announced for the wrestling & hip-hop event were Darius Martin, Max Caster and Lee Moriarity, with live performances by Josiah Williams and Pastor Troy.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Angelica Risk, Battleslam: Vendetta, Jeremy Thomas

Spotlight

More Stories

loading