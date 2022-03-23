wrestling / News
Angelica Risk Set To Compete At BATTLESLAM: VENDETTA
March 22, 2022 | Posted by
Next month’s BATTLESLAM: VENDETTA will see Angelica Risk in action. Baron Black announced on Tuesday that Risk, who has been a competitor on AEW Dark, will compete at the April 24th show in Atlanta, Georgia as you can see below.
Previously announced for the wrestling & hip-hop event were Darius Martin, Max Caster and Lee Moriarity, with live performances by Josiah Williams and Pastor Troy.
Pro Wrestling & Hip Hop converge in Atlanta
Angelica Risk is BLAZIN'‼️in action at #BATTLESLAM VENDETTA
🎟https://t.co/Jq0RJPFtvN pic.twitter.com/8XNEfsRtuX
— Baron Black (@TheEmpBruh) March 22, 2022
