Angelico Explains Why He Decided To Sign With AEW

In an interview with German Wrestling Foundation last month, before he officially signed (via Wrestling Inc), Angelico spoke about why he wanted to join All Elite Wrestling, which he officially did earlier this week. Here are highlights:

On wanting to always join fresh promotions: Anything that’s new in wrestling—much like Lucha Underground—has a bit of a boom around it because the same companies and the same wrestlers have been around for decades now. So, whenever a new company comes in and they offer something new I think that always has something interesting to it. You kind of don’t know where it’s going to go, you sort of have to play it by year and I’ve always kind of been like that in life. I work as hard as I can day-to-day, but don’t have an end goal. It’s just every day, just a process of trying to be a better person, trying to be a better wrestler and eventually I trust that will lead me to wherever I’m going to be, eventually. Definitely new projects are interesting to me. … The same as Lucha [Underground], I didn’t know what the concept was until I filmed an episode, but that’s part of the allure to it, it’s new. AEW definitely has that going for it, for sure.”

On possibly joining WWE: “When I had the notion to be a professional wrestler, I didn’t want to be a WWE wrestler. That was never part of my plan. My personal goal was just to achieve just being and becoming a professional wrestler, to live and work in this business. Even though WWE is undoubtedly the mecca of wrestling, to me it wasn’t the end goal to becoming a wrestler. Even though obviously no one would turn down a fair or good deal by WWE, I don’t think that I’ll feel any less about myself if I don’t arrive there at some point.”