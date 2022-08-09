wrestling / News
Angelina Love Added to Burke Invitational At NWA 74
August 8, 2022 | Posted by
Angelina Love is the latest competitor to be added to the Burke Invitational at NWA 74. The NWA announced on Monday that Love has joined the Invitational on night one, the winner of which will earn a shot at the NWA World Women’s Championship on night two.
Love joins a field that includes Tootie Lynn, KiLynn King, Samantha Starr, Missa Kate, and Madi. The PPV takes place on August 27th and 28th, and airs on FITE TV.
BREAKING: @ActualALove has entered the #Burke Invitational!
Do we need to list credentials? The qualifications are endless! Can Angelina Love add another trophy to her collection? Even more, could she become Women's Champion on Night 2?
🎟️ https://t.co/YhcbNPWv5N
📺 @FiteTV pic.twitter.com/9l1y9LPanj
— NWA (@nwa) August 8, 2022
