Angelina Love Added to Burke Invitational At NWA 74

Angelina Love is the latest competitor to be added to the Burke Invitational at NWA 74. The NWA announced on Monday that Love has joined the Invitational on night one, the winner of which will earn a shot at the NWA World Women’s Championship on night two.

Love joins a field that includes Tootie Lynn, KiLynn King, Samantha Starr, Missa Kate, and Madi. The PPV takes place on August 27th and 28th, and airs on FITE TV.