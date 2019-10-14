Angelina Love Calls Out ROH Fans Who Comment on Her Weight

– Angelina Love has an issue with fans calling her out for her weight, and posted a message firing back at them. Love, who lost the Women of Honor Championship back to Kelly Klein at Glory By Honor over the weekend, posted to her Twitter account and slammed fans for calling her out over looking too small to wrestle.

Love wrote:

So Ring of Honor fans always talk about how looks don’t matter and how it’s all about the wrestling…So here I am, a 7 time World Champion and I’ve got a guy in Vegas yelling out a comment that I only weigh 7 lbs and then tonight in New Orleans another dude questioning how I could do anything wrestling wise because I only weight 80 lbs. Hmmm…I thought looks don’t matter? Huh? You get pissed off that The Allure come and take over the company looking like girls who dissed your lame a–es in high school and that’s all you cared about. You guys are whack. Well, let me tell you something, if an 80-pound dumbbell was dropped on your head you’d be knocked the fu–ed out. Why don’t you pay attention to what you “claim” is important to you and we’ll just keep taking over, being hot, kicking ass and winning championships.