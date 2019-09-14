Angelina Love Reveals Disturbing Stalker Experience

– Angelina Love recently spoke to ROH Wrestling for “10 Questions With…Angelina Love.” During the interview, she recounted a disturbing fan stalker story. Below are some highlights. Love is set to face Kelly Klein for the Women of Honor title at Death Before Dishonor later this month.

Love on having a stalker in the UK: “Unfortunately, I had a stalker in the UK give me some of the most uncomfortable experiences ever. One experience was when he flew from London to Las Vegas to watch one of my fitness competitions and somehow knew what hotel we were staying in and where we would be at every moment. Came to breakfast buffet and sat at our table and also walked 10 steps behind us on the strip the following day. He recorded me on stage in my bikini. Bought me diamond earrings and left them at the front desk of my hotel. Got on my Facebook page and started asking me about family members in my photos (my page is now private). Waited by a slot machine by the front doors of the hotel at 4 a.m. when I was leaving to almost knock me over with hugs before I flew home. There were more encounters with him but that was definitely one of the worst.”

Love on what winning the Women of Honor title would mean to her: “It would mean a lot to me. I worked a few shows for Ring of Honor back in 2004 and now being back here again with so much more time and experience under my belt gives me a tremendous hunger to show everyone here, and continue to show the entire world, why I am one of the best women’s wrestlers ever. I am champion material, always have been and always will be.”

Love on her message to Kelly Klein: “I think The Allüre have sent enough messages to Kelly over the past five months, but in case it’s still not crystal clear to her yet, your time is winding down, Kelly. Shine that championship belt up for me because it’s coming home to mama.”