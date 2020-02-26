Angelina Love Joins ROH Women’s Title Tournament

– ROH Wrestling has announced that Angelina Love has joined the tournament for the ROH Women’s World Title. You can check out the full announcement below.

Love joins the tournament field of 16 competitors. The tournament starts on April 24 in Philadelphia at ROH Quest For Gold, which will feature eight first-round matches.

ROH WOMEN’S WORLD TITLE TOURNAMENT PARTICIPANT: ANGELINA LOVE

No one in Ring of Honor — male or female — has won as many singles world championships as Angelina Love. That automatically makes her one of the favorites to win the ROH Women’s World Title tournament.

Love, who came to ROH nearly a year ago as a six-time former world champion, went on to win the Women of Honor World Title, and now she’s looking for world title No. 8. She’ll get her opportunity as one of 16 competitors in the tournament, which kicks off with eight first-round matches at Quest For Gold in Philadelphia on April 24.

Love, Mandy Leon and Velvet Sky — collectively known as The Allure — put the ROH women’s division on notice when they stormed onto the scene at G1 Supercard before a sold-out crowd at Madison Square Garden last April. The controversial trio immediately drew the ire of the fans for their repeated sneak attacks and “mean girls” attitude.

However, as easy as it is for fans to hate Love, no one can deny her immense talent. The Toronto native has wrestled all over the U.S. as well as in Europe and Mexico and defeated some of the biggest names in the sport.

Don’t be surprised if the new era in women’s wrestling in ROH turns into “The Age of the Allure.”

