Angelina Love Officially Signs New ROH Contract

– It looks like Angelina Love will be staying in Ring of Honor (ROH) for the time being. ROH has announced today that the former Women of Honor champion has signed a new contract with ROH. You can read the full announcement on today’s news below:

ANGELINA LOVE SIGNS NEW CONTRACT WITH ROH

Ring of Honor is pleased to announce that seven-time former world champion Angelina Love of The Allure has signed a new contract to remain with the company.

Love, who is nearing her 20th anniversary in professional wrestling, continues to perform at a high level. Since joining ROH last year, Love has been a valuable addition to the women’s division because of her recognizability and experience.

“I am extremely happy to have re-signed with Ring Of Honor,” Love said. “I’m very happy working here and look forward to continuing to take the women’s division to new heights this year and beyond. The Allüre will continue to dominate. Just watch.”

The Toronto native burst onto the scene in ROH last April when she and longtime associate Velvet Sky made a surprise appearance at G1 Supercard before a sold-out crowd at Madison Square Garden. The Allure — Love, Sky and ROH stalwart Mandy Leon — made an immediate impact.

Love went on to win ROH’s women’s world championship in September. Before coming to ROH, Love won six world titles and wrestled all over the U.S. as well as Europe and Mexico.