Angelina Love Remembers Playing A Zombie-Like Character In 2011, Didn’t Like It
A fan on Twitter commented on Alexa Bliss being in a trance on last night’s episode of Smackdown, noting that they preferred when Angelina Love did it in her angle with Winter in Impact Wrestling in 2011.
Love wrote: “Honestly, I did not love playing the “zombie” like character. I appreciate that it made me think outside of the box as a performer as we’re taught to be animated and I couldn’t be animated AT ALL. It was challenging but I didn’t love it.”
Honestly, I did not love playing the “zombie” like character. I appreciate that it made me think outside of the box as a performer as we’re taught to be animated and I couldn’t be animated AT ALL. It was challenging but I didn’t love it. https://t.co/izDWPLuAgt
— Lauren/Angelina Love (@ActualALove) September 19, 2020
