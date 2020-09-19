Angelina Love Remembers Playing A Zombie-Like Character In 2011, Didn’t Like It

A fan on Twitter commented on Alexa Bliss being in a trance on last night’s episode of Smackdown, noting that they preferred when Angelina Love did it in her angle with Winter in Impact Wrestling in 2011.

Love wrote: “Honestly, I did not love playing the “zombie” like character. I appreciate that it made me think outside of the box as a performer as we’re taught to be animated and I couldn’t be animated AT ALL. It was challenging but I didn’t love it.”