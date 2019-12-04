Angelina Love vs. Maria Manic Set For ROH Final Battle

Ring of Honor has announced that a match between Angelina Love and Maria Manic has been signed for ROH Final Battle. The event happens on December 13 and 15 at the UMBC Event Center in Baltimore, Maryland. Here’s the updated card:

*ROH Championship: RUSH (c) vs. PCO

*ROH Tag Team Championships: The Briscoes (Mark & Jay Briscoe) (c) vs. Jay Lethal & Jonathan Gresham

*Street Fight: Bully Ray vs. Mark Haskins

*ROH Television Championship: Shane Taylor (c) vs. Dragon Lee

*Matt Taven vs. Vincent

*Marty Scurll & Flip Gordon vs. Bandido & Flamita

*Jeff Cobb vs. Dan Maff

*Maria Manic vs. Angelina Love