Angelina Love vs. Maria Manic Set For ROH Final Battle
Ring of Honor has announced that a match between Angelina Love and Maria Manic has been signed for ROH Final Battle. The event happens on December 13 and 15 at the UMBC Event Center in Baltimore, Maryland. Here’s the updated card:
*ROH Championship: RUSH (c) vs. PCO
*ROH Tag Team Championships: The Briscoes (Mark & Jay Briscoe) (c) vs. Jay Lethal & Jonathan Gresham
*Street Fight: Bully Ray vs. Mark Haskins
*ROH Television Championship: Shane Taylor (c) vs. Dragon Lee
*Matt Taven vs. Vincent
*Marty Scurll & Flip Gordon vs. Bandido & Flamita
*Jeff Cobb vs. Dan Maff
*Maria Manic vs. Angelina Love
Signed for #FinalBattle!@ActualALove vs Maria Manic!
Join us LIVE in Baltimore Friday – Dec. 13 at UMBC Event Center or Streaming LIVE for #HonorClub / #FiteTV!
UMBC EVENT CENTER
1000 HILLTOP CIRCLE
BALTIMORE, MD 21250
🎟https://t.co/D9ROLjwVIM#TheAllüre #Maneater pic.twitter.com/bG4jbQU51l
— ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) December 4, 2019
