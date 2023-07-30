Angelo Dawkins Says Running Over Braun Strowman At WrestleMania Was Payback

In a recent interview with The 513 Podcast, Angelo Dawkins shared some details on his mindset going into WrestleMania 39 (per Wrestling Inc). According to Dawkins, he was more than prepared to foce off with Braun Strowman in particular, aiming toward a bit of poetic justice for what he suffered at Strowman’s hands the year before. You can find a highlight from Dawkins and watch the complete interview below.

On why he was hunting Strowman specifically at WrestleMania: “Look, man, we were all ready for that day. Strowman running around wrestling people over, I wanted to run him over specifically and we all just made it happen, you know what I’m saying? I woke up that day saying, ‘Hey, you know what? I’m about to run that dude over today.’ It was very fitting because when Braun Strowman came back, he blindsided a bunch of us and put me through the table, so that was my get-back.”