Angelo Dawkins Talks Changing His Outfits Under Lashley’s Direction

In a recent conversation with Good Karma Wrestling, WWE’s Angelo Dawkins shared some details about The Street Profits’ change of wardrobe since aligning with Bobby Lashley (via Fightful). Dawkins explained that the alteration was a larger adjustment for himself than for his partner, Montez Ford. You can find a highlight from Dawkins and listen to the podcast below.

On changing to a more formal wardrobe: “It’s been a lot of fun. Bobby Lashley has taken us under his wing for a couple of years now, even when we first got called up to Raw, he was there. He’s been in our corner ever since. To be in a group with him now, and be teaming with him now is awesome. The only thing that is weird now is I’m in suits. It’s a big time contrast. Tez is used to rocking a suit, he rocks suits to McDonald’s for some stupid reason. He’s always been in suits. I’m the one that is always in hoodies, sweatpants, house shoes, I’m relaxed. Now, I’m in suits. It’s a different ball game in suits. Still getting used to it.”