Angelo Dawkins Names His Favorite Match Of His WWE Career To Date

Angelo Dawkins recently revealed his favorite match that he’s had in his WWE career thus far. Dawkins was a guest on The 513 Podcast and named the Street Profits’ match against the Usos at WWE Money in the Bank 2022 as his favorite.

“I have to go with us versus The Usos, Money in the Bank last year in Vegas,” Dawkins said (per Wrestling Inc). “That’s definitely, definitely my favorite match. That match right there, man, we were just clicking on all cylinders that day. You could just feel it that whole week leading up, obviously, the SmackDown leading up to that Saturday.”

He continued, “And then the day, like the air was just different, the vibe was different, the electricity was different. Once we all four got in the ring, it was just magic right then and there. We were trying to rip each other’s heads off, for real, too.”

The Usos defeated the Profits in the match to retain the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships.