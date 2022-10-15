Angelo Dawkins Getting Positive Reviews Backstage For Recent Matches

Fightful Select reports that Angelo Dawkins has been getting positive reviews backstage for his recent singles matches. One source praised Dawkins for his improvements in physique, in-ring ability and the style he worked.

Another said that it’s not an accident that Dawkins has been working more singles matches since the summer. He’s had as many singles matches from June 20 as he’s had from Wrestlemania 2021 to May 2022. The source noted that people higher up had also been praising Dawkins. It’s said that Dawkins will continue to be put into this role as time goes on.

Fightful asked an AEW talent about it, who said they think Dawkins could be the member of the Street Profits that breaks out with more opportunities.