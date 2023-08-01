Angelo Dawkins Names Last Year’s Money In The Bank Bout As His Favorite Match

Speaking with the 513 Podcast recently, Angelo Dawkins responded to a question about his favorite match to date (per Fightful). Dawkins cited 2022’s Street Profits vs. The Usos match at Money In The Bank as his personal favorite. You can find a highlight of his description and watch the complete episode below.

On why facing off with The Usos was his favorite match: “I have to go with us versus The Usos at Money in the Bank last year in Vegas. That’s definitely my favorite match. That match right there, man. We were just clicking on all cylinders that day. You could just feel it the whole week leading up. Obviously, the SmackDown leading up to that Saturday, and then that day. The air was just different. The vibe was different. The electricity was different and then once we all four got in the ring, it was just magic right then and there. We were trying to rip each other’s heads off for real, too.”