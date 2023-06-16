Angelo Dawkins On The Possibility Of New WWE Tag Team Championships

The WWE singles titles have gotten a refresh recently, and Angelo Dawkins weighed in on the possibility of the same happening to the Tag Team Titles. The Street Profits member appeared on the Masked Man Show and was asked about, with the new titles for the women’s division and Roman Reigns getting a single title, whether the same might happen with the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships held by Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens. You can check out the highlights below, per Fightful:

On if new tag team championships are coming: “Your guess is as good as me. If there is, I hope. One can only hope. The titles that we have still look good, red and blue, we might merge them together. Make it purple. We’re going to introduce the purple gang. If they decide to change it, I’m all for it.”

On what he thinks about the new world titles: “I like them. They look good. They would look good around my waist. They would look good around Montez’ waist. You never know.”