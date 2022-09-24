Angelo Dawkins on Triple H Taking Over Creative in WWE, His Dream WWE Match

– USA Insider/a> recently spoke to WWE Superstar and Street Profits member Angelo Dawkins on a number of topics. Below are some highlights:

Angelo Dawkins on how he formed a tag team with Montez Ford: “As soon as Montez got hired, we’ve been cool pretty much ever since and we never looked back. A couple of years after that, we had a match with each other at Full Sail for NXT and Triple H was like ‘Huh. Let’s see how these guys work together.’ And then we hit the ground running ever since and became the Street Profits. That’s the thing about being boys with your tag partner. We already hung out, it was just a thing of meshing our styles together. I’m the more laid back of the two, he’s the more outgoing guy so it was how we could mesh in the ring. Once they felt we were ready they put us out there and now you see what you got today with the Street Profits, baby!”

Angelo Dawkins on his dream WWE match: “I gotta pick a stipulation too. Let’s go with TLC for all the marbles, us versus The New Day versus The Usos. That would be my dream match. I mean you’ve got The New Day and The Usos, they’ve been carrying the tag team division for years. We were in NXT for the majority of that time, but we were all watching each other. I remember The New Day watching us, even The Usos back when they were cool before they became The Bloodline. All three of us have been at the top now, taking the world by storm so all three of us, the best tag teams, settling who is the best out of them all.”

His thoughts on Triple H becoming the head of creative: “Man, we like it. The Street Profits, we always have fun no matter what, but we’ve had Triple H with us, he was the one that pretty much put the Street Profits together. So we’re used to Triple H in a way. I’ve had him for 10 years in NXT! But yeah, Triple H is awesome and is always in our ear just telling us to be ourselves and all that good stuff and to go out there and have fun and make sure we go out there and do what we do best and get the crowd pumped.”