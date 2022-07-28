Angelo Dawkins on Vince McMahon Retiring, Vince Giving The Street Profits Advice in NXT

– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, WWE Superstar Angelo Dawkins discussed the retirement of Vince McMahon. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Angelo Dawkins on Vince McMahon retiring: “I mean, Vince is an icon in this business, both entertainment and outside of WWE. Wish him nothing but the best. He’s always believed in me and [Montez Ford], especially. He’s always given us great advice and all that … We wish him nothing but the best.”

Dawkins on how McMahon gave The Street Profits advice in NXT: “Just him being able to give us advice and stuff like that, even when we were in NXT. Everybody could tell when we’re not being ourselves, and him and Vince always were able to tell like, ‘Hey, don’t be afraid to be you. You guys belong here. Y’all need to start acting like y’all belong here. Act like y’all run the place a little bit.’ … Even though Vince has gone and wish him nothing but the best, we got Triple H, and he’s gonna pick up and keep the ball rolling.”

Dawkins and tag team partner Montez Ford will challenge The Usos for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship this Saturday at WWE SummerSlam 2022. It will be held at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. The event will be broadcast live on WWE Network and Peacock.