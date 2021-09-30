Angelo Dawkins Says He and Montez Ford Would be Ready for a Split If It Ever Happens

– Speaking to Sportskeeda’s Rick Ucchino, WWE Superstar and Street Profits member Angelo Dawkins spoke about teaming with Montez Ford and more. Below are some highlights.

Angelo Dawkins on he and Montez Ford being ready for a split if it happens: “We haven’t really thought about it, but I also know if it were to happen, we’ll both be ready. I mean, Tez just showed last week that he can handle it. You know what I’m saying? I’m not shying away from it. It’ll be a fun little contest. It’ll be a fun little time. We’ll still support each other, no matter what.”

Dawkins on what he brings to the table: “Not a lot of people know what I can bring to the table. I’m the powerhouse of the team. So like not many people have seen me really move. I don’t really need to fly because I got the flyer next to me. You know what I’m saying? I got Tez with me. So my job is just to go out there and run people over and knock them down and throw them and all that types of stuff. And I let him handle the high-flying stuff. So, if it ever happens to where we’re on different brands, I think I got a different side that nobody’s ever seen of me before to show.”

The Street Profits could potentially face being split up with the WWE Draft, which is set to start tomorrow night on SmackDown. It will continue later on Monday, October 4 on Raw.