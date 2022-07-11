Angelo Dawkins On Fans Thinking He’s ‘Second Fiddle’ In Street Profits, Wanting More Respect

In a recent interview on After the Bell with Corey Graves, Angelo Dawkins discussed fans thinking he’s second fiddle in Street Profits, Montez Ford’s potential to become world champion, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Angelo Dawkins on fans thinking he’s second fiddle in Street Profits and Montez Ford’s potential to become world champion: “I’d be lying if I said I didn’t hear all the talk on the internet, especially about me. I hear it all the time about Tez. Tez, that dude is a freak of nature. That’s my brother. I know he’s good. I know he’s talented. He’s destined to become the world champion. But then on the hand, I saw people talking about me like I’m some scrub or whatever. I’m like ‘hold up, they must not know about me.’ That took me back to when I first started. When I first started, [it was] like I wasn’t even going to make it a month at that time. I was like, ‘Oh, alright. We’ll see.’ Now everybody is talking about me in that kind of way, saying I’m like, second fiddle, like I’m just the other guy or whatever.”

On wanting more respect: “I remember after Smackdown, we landed from Phoenix, landed in Vegas. I got to the hotel and it was just in my head and it was pissing me off to a degree like, you know me, I’m a quiet guy. I’ll joke around and stuff, but I try not to let a lot of things get to me. That was getting to me. I just remember I went on a long walk down the strip. I walked just to clear my head. I never really like to go walking anyway, but I needed to clear my head. It was one of those things where everybody thinks for some reason, some weird reason, that I’m not good. I’m very unselfish. I do whatever I can to make the match great. Tez is obviously the more out-there guy, so I don’t mind being in the background. I star in my role. I’ll play my role. I’m a role player in a way, but then I had to remind everybody like, ‘Hey, dawg, you’re gonna have to put some respect on my name.’ The talk is starting to piss me off now. Now you’re about to see a different me.”

