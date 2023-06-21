Angelo Dawkins Doesn’t Think Street Profits Need To Break Up For Singles Runs

There’s been plenty of speculation that The Street Profits will split at some point for singles runs, but Angelo Dawkins doesn’t think a breakup is necessary. Montez Ford has been tipped by many as a guy who can have a strong run as a singles competitor, and Dawkins weighed in on the matter in an interview on The Masked Man Show. You can see a couple of highlights below, courtesy of Wrestling Inc:

On their approach as a team: “I think everybody’s just fascinated with everybody breaking up. They start out as groups and then they break off. And then you have that one dude who ascends big time. But for us, we’re trying to, I guess, do what The New Day did. We always going to have each other’s back. When [Montez is] doing his thing –- I remember he had the Elimination Chamber and he showed out and I was there for him. I was sending support and making sure he was good mentally and just ready to go and shock the world, which he did.”

On the team not needing to break up: “I think we’re good staying together and having each other’s back and showing that we can still go for the same goals, whether we have a singles goal or as a tag team, obviously.”