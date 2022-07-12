Angelo Dawkins On Street Profits vs. Usos Match At WWE Money In The Bank, Backstage Reaction

In a recent interview on After the Bell with Corey Graves, Angelo Dawkins discussed the Street Profits vs. Usos match at Money in the Bank, the backstage reaction to the match, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Angelo Dawkins on the Street Profits vs. Usos match at Money in the Bank: “The feedback has been pretty unreal. The feedback has been great from a lot of people. Obviously, we’re still not happy about the result and the way that it ended, and something needs to be addressed because the shoulder was up. But nah man, the feedback has been unreal. I knew it was good and I felt good going into it, but the way everybody has been talking about it – people have been going back and watching it over and over and over again. And then I watched it back finally, and I’m like, ‘Oh snap, it was.'”

On the crowd response during the match: “As soon as [Montez Ford] tagged me in and I dove onto The Usos, I just heard the pop. I’m in there running around and then finally, when we hit the pounce to the belly to back, boom, one, two, then the crowd – that’s when I was like, ‘Okay, we’ve got ’em. We good.’ From then on, everything kept piling on, piling on, and piling on. I believe we got a ‘fight forever’ chant, then once we had that four-way standoff in the ring, it was like, ‘This is what everybody has been talking about when you’re feeling it, huh? Let’s have some fun, boys.’

On the backstage reaction to the match: “TJ [Wilson], I go to he and Nattie’s gym all the time to roll around and practice new things and stuff like that. TJ was there. Baron Corbin, who was obviously around back in our Tampa days as well. Triple H was there. Stephanie [McMahon], Vince [McMahon], Nick Khan – all those guys were there. Xavier Woods texted me and was like ‘yo, that was crazy.’ He also sent me the picture of my face where I made that weird facial expression, my mouth wide open. My mom texted me, and that was the cool one. She always likes when we wrestle The Usos and she was like ‘that was really good.’ Everybody was just telling us.”

