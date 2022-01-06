Angelo Dawkins On His Reaction To Street Profits Not Being On WrestleMania 37 Card, Dream Match For WrestleMania 38

In a recent interview on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, Angelo Dawkins discussed his reaction to the Street Profits not being on the WrestleMania 37 card, his dream match for them at WrestleMania 38, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Angelo Dawkins on his reaction to the Street Profits not being on the WrestleMania 37 card and whether he was frustrated: “Not at all. Everything happens for a reason. Patience has always been – I’ve always prided myself on being a very patient guy. I have a feeling that we’re going to be on the year’s WrestleMania. If we’re not, we’re going to be on next year’s WrestleMania. I’m just going to have that mindset. Patience has always been a key for me and Tez. We both pride ourselves on that, no matter what. We’ve had to deal with that in NXT as well. We didn’t get on TakeOver until 2019. We had been a tag team for two years and had been doing pretty good, so it was a whole thing of being patient and not trying to force the issue. If it’s time and they feel it’s time, then it’s time. If they don’t feel it’s time, then let’s go back to the drawing board and see what we can do to be better and what we can do to make them see, ‘We cannot leave them off this card. We need to find a place for the Street Profits to be.’ Whether it’s us talking smack, whether it’s us bringing back the Monday After Weekend Update. I don’t even care. Patience is very key. It wasn’t frustrating at all. It was just like ‘okay, cool,’ we’ll do what we have to do to get on this one.'”

On his dream match for the Street Profits at WrestleMania 38: “I have to go with a triple threat tag. Us vs. The New Day vs. The Usos for all the marbles. Both tag team titles on the line. We beat New Day at Survivor Series. We have yet to beat the Usos. They probably have the best rivalry in tag team history. New Day being donned the greatest tag team in WWE history. Usos are right up there with them at the mountain top, and we are the new kids on the block that are still trying to find our way but we scratched the surface because we beat New Day, but now we have to beat the Usos. If we beat them both, we’re right there with them.”

