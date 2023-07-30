Angelo Dawkins Says Tag Titles Are the Goal, But Thinks He Can Have a Singles Run

Angelo Dawkins says his eyes are on Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships, but he could see himself in a singles title run too. Dawkins spoke with the 513 Podcast about his and Montez Ford’s tag title goals and more; you can check out the highlights below, per Fightful:

On their goal: “Obviously, to go get the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships. That’s our goal. We feel like this is the year that we obtain that goal. It’s the year that it comes to fruition. Then after that, we’ve got to see where it takes us after we’ve achieved that goal. We just want to go out there and be the best we can be.”

On a possible singlesa title run: “I know [Montez Ford] has wanted to do it since he was a little kid, be a single champion in WWE, the WWE Champion. Me, I’m just happy to be Tag Team Champions as well, but I ain’t going to hold you. Sometimes I do look at those [singles titles], and I’m like, ‘I can win that.'”