Angelo Dawkins On Tag Titles Main Eventing WrestleMania, Trying to Get Back Into Title Chase

Angelo Dawkins recently shared his thoughts on the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship match main eventing WrestleMania 39 night one. The Street Profits member spoke with the New York Post for a new interview and you can see a couple of highlights below:

On the WrestleMania 39 night one main event: “It was a cool sight to see The Usos main eventing Night One of WrestleMania vs. K.O. and Sami. It just shows that it could happen. It’s very possible and we have another goal to strive for as a tag team between me and Tez. We want to be main event. We want to be in the mode and that spotlight as well. Tag team wrestling is at an all-time high. It’s gaining momentum. It’s part of the main story now. It’s everywhere.”

On wanting back in the Tag Team Championship chase: “We haven’t been in the tag team title picture for a while, with that comes motivation of training harder, training better, being more focused, and also to add more layers to your character, more layers to who you are as a person and as a tag team.”