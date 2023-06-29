wrestling / News
Angelo Dawkins Wants to Recreate Steve Austin & Booker T’s Grocery Store Brawl
– Speaking to the Highly Dishfunctional Show, WWE Superstar Angelo Dawkins spoke about how much he loves the grocery store brawl between Booker T and Stone Cold Steve Austin, and how that is on his wrestling bucket list as something he wants to recreate. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):
“Booker T vs. Stone Cold in a grocery store, that will forever be my favorite thing ever, like I’m trying my hardest — if there’s one thing on the bucket list I’m trying to do, I’m trying to fight in a grocery store. I’m trying to throw hands in a grocery store. I’m trying to smack somebody with a jug of milk. Smack somebody in the face with an onion and make them cry.”
