WWE News: Angle, Hardy, Flair, & More Pay Tribute to Gene Okerlund, Free 2013 Royal Rumble Match, New Cage Mini-Documentary

– Kurt Angle, Matt Hardy, Ric Flair and more have paid tribute to the late gene Okerlund…

RIP to an absolute legend of our industry, @TheGeneOkerlund. "Mean Gene" was incredible in many roles, as he wore many hats throughout his iconic career in pro wrestling. My thoughts are with his family & friends today. https://t.co/qB9FHJFx63 — #WOKEN, yet #BROKEN, Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) January 2, 2019

One of the most respected & never will be forgotten! Thank you for always being so kind when I would see you! Legends never die 💔 https://t.co/2A8p3xoeLj — Dana Brooke WWE (@DanaBrookeWWE) January 2, 2019

Super bummed about Mean Gene. Literally JUST sat down last week to do an interview about his legacy. He was the most iconic backstage interviewer in wrestling history in my opinion. #RIPMeanGene — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) January 2, 2019

RIP Gene Okerlund 🙏🏻 — Mandy (@WWE_MandyRose) January 2, 2019

One Of My Closest Friends Since 1972 Until This Very Sad Day In 2019. Not Only The Greatest Voice And Personality In The History Of Announcing, But A Man Who Touched Everyone’s Life Who Were Fortunate Enough To Know Him. Rest In Peace Knowing No One Will Ever Replace You. pic.twitter.com/i7illbxQgw — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) January 2, 2019

You Will Forever Be MEAN BY GOD GENE! — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) January 2, 2019

