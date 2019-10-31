wrestling / News
Animated Being the Elite Halloween Special Arrives Online
October 31, 2019 | Posted by
It’s not Monday, but there’s a new episode of Being the Elite online anyway. This time it’s an animated Halloween special, featuring cartoon forms of the Young Bucks, Adam Page (who is visited by a dead horse) and more. You can check the episode below.
