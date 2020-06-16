Anna Jay Set For Action on This Week’s AEW Dynamite

A new match is set for this week’s AEW Dynamite, with Anna Jay returning to action. Tony Khan announced on Tuesday that Jay will return for her first match since April, though her opponent was not named.

The match joins the following as bouts set for tomorrow’s show, which airs on TNT:

* AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: Kenny Omega & Hangman Page vs. The Natural Nightmares

* #1 Contenders Match For Title Shot At Fyter Fest: Best Friends vs. Le Sex Gods

* AEW TNT Championship Match: Cody vs. TBA

* MJF vs. Billy

* The Young Bucks vs. Kip Sabian & Jimmy Havoc