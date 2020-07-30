wrestling / News

Various News: Anna Jay Appears With Dark Order, Ridge Holland NXT Debut Vignette

July 30, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Anna Jay

– Anna Jay looks to have now joined up with the Dark Order. Jay, who was helped up by the stable after her loss a few weeks back, came out to stand at commentary with Brodie Lee and Colt Cabana on tonight’s show during the AEW World Title match:

– WWE posted a vignette for Ridge Holland’s NXT debut next week:

