wrestling / News
Various News: Anna Jay Appears With Dark Order, Ridge Holland NXT Debut Vignette
July 30, 2020 | Posted by
– Anna Jay looks to have now joined up with the Dark Order. Jay, who was helped up by the stable after her loss a few weeks back, came out to stand at commentary with Brodie Lee and Colt Cabana on tonight’s show during the AEW World Title match:
The #DarkOrder are motivated to become the next tag team champs!
…Is that @annajay___?#AEWDynamite on https://t.co/NCjjtslEgP pic.twitter.com/NqOx2dcf7G
— FITE (@FiteTV) July 30, 2020
Thoughts on Anna Jay in DarkOrder?#AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/93rhTJN9nP
— 𝙋𝙧𝙤𝙬𝙧𝙚𝙨𝙩𝙡𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙎𝙘𝙚𝙣𝙚™职业摔跤现场 (@THEPWSCENE) July 30, 2020
– WWE posted a vignette for Ridge Holland’s NXT debut next week:
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Update on WWE Searching for New Summerslam Location That’s Outdoors With Limited Fans
- Doc Gallows On Why AJ Styles Wants Another Match With The Undertaker
- EC3 Says There Is A Good Chance We’ll See Him In Another Company’s Ring Soon, Describes His Interactions With Vince McMahon
- The Miz Doesn’t Get CM Punk’s Heat With Him: ‘I Thought We Were Friends’